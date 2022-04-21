ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Vehicle damaged following shots fired incident in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are investigating a shots fired incident that damaged a vehicle in Davenport Wednesday night. According to the...

Related
WQAD

Shots fired call ends with arrest of 3 juveniles, East Moline police say

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A Sunday evening shots fired call resulted in the arrest of three juveniles, according to a press release from the East Moline Police Department. The release says officers responded to the Gas N Dash Mart located at 809 19th Street shortly before 5:40 p.m. Sunday to a call of shots fired. Police say "it was soon determined" that a shooting happened in the 900 block of 21st Street. Shell casings were found in that area.
EAST MOLINE, IL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about the homicide investigation into the death of 10-year-old Lily Peters

The body of a 10-year-old girl was found in Chippewa Creek, Wisconsin the morning after she was reported missing. The remains of Iliana "Lily" Peters were discovered in a wooded area just a few blocks from her aunt's house in Chippewa Falls. Police are investigating the death as a homicide, but have not arrested anyone in connection with the girl's death. Lily was reportedly visiting her aunt's house on Sunday, and left on her bicycle to return home sometime on Sunday evening. When she did not arrive home, her father became worried and called the police. Police began searching...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCRG.com

Woman says man charged in Cedar Rapids murder nearly killed her in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Marion woman is speaking out after the man she says almost killed her in 2020 is being charged in the murder of a 22-year-old in Cedar Rapids. Police found Emily Leonard earlier this month with what they called ‘obvious head injuries’ inside the home of Arthur Flowers on the southeast side.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

FBI searches house Wednesday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There was a large police presence, including the FBI, Wednesday morning in a Champaign neighborhood. It was near Goldenview and Brentwood drives. A house was surrounded. Officials with Springfield FBI said it was a court-authorized search. No other details have been released.
KCCI.com

Update: Missing Iowa teen has been found

NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
NEVADA, IA

