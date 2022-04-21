ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas girls lacrosse notches big win

By AJ Feldman
 5 days ago

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — After giving up the first goal of the game, Thomas scored the next 14 goals as the Titans defeated Pal-Mac 14-3 on Wednesday night.

Addison Schaeffer led the way for the Titans, who led 10-1 at halftime. She netted four goals and tallied three assists. Emily Roddy-Cawley had three goals and an assist, while Gwen Newtown and Hannah Ruller each scored two goals.

Lily Boesel, Jenna Santelli, and Kylie Waeghe each scored on goal for the Red Raiders, who suffered their first loss of the season.

Thomas (4-2) will host Waterloo Saturday morning at 10 a.m. while Pal-Mac (3-1) will travel to Irondequoit Saturday at noon.

