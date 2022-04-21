Eco-Fest and climate march planned for Saturday in Pottstown

Attendees of this year’s Roxborough Spring Fest, which is scheduled on May 7th (12-5), will once again be able to amble along the Ridge without a care in the world. Because of Covid concerns, the Festival was held in 2021, but it was a much more subdued affair with most of the events held in the parking lot of the Epic Church. And we all know 2020 was a wash-out year altogether.

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO