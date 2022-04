The Mets scored five runs in the ninth inning to shock the Cardinals 5-2 on Monday night at Busch Stadium. The Cardinals had taken a 2-0 lead on Tyler O’Neill’s two run single in the bottom of the eighth that broke a scoreless tie. In that horrible ninth inning, Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos retired two of the first three batters before Nolan Arenado’s throwing error allowed Eduardo Escobar to score, making it a 2-1 game. The Mets took the lead when pinch hitter Dominic Smith smashed a shot past first base. Paul Goldschmidt made a great diving stop, but Gallegos was late covering first base. Smith was safe and two more Mets came home giving New York a 3-2 lead. T.J. McFarland came on to pitch for Gallegos, but he allowed a two run homer to Brandon Nimmo, making it a five run inning for the Mets.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO