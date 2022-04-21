VIDEO: Giuliani unmasked! Revealed as Jack In The Box on 'The Masked Singer'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Peekaboo, it's Rudy Giuliani-in-the-box!

The former New York City mayor, 77, revealed himself on Wednesday night's broadcast of the Fox singing competition "The Masked Singer," in which celebs compete against each other in elaborate costumes with full-face masks to conceal their identities.

Giuliani wore an elaborate Jack In The Box costume -- and he was even in a box when host Nick Cannon unmasked him. Giuliani performed "Bad To The Bone" by George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

Host Nick Cannon on the April 20, 2022 episode of "The Masked Singer." Photo credit Michael Becker/Fox

Word of Giuliani's appearance on the show leaked in February, when it was taped. Reports said judge Ken Jeong stormed off the set, unhappy with the choice to cast former President Donald Trump's lawyer.

Rudy Giuliani reveals himself on the April 20, 2022 episode of "The Masked Singer." Photo credit Michael Becker/Fox

Giuliani's reveal surprised the panel.

Judge Nicole Scherzinger asked, "Is that Robert Duvall?” Jeong shot back,

"No, that’s not Robert Duvall."

Panelist Robin Thicke added, "This is definitely something I never would have guessed."

So why did Giuliani go on the show? He told Cannon, "I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.”

As Giuliani spoke, Jeong was seen with his arms crossed and an expressionless face. He walked off after Giuliani began his farewell performance.