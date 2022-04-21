ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCPD investigating suspicious death after body found near 50th and Euclid

By Brian Dulle
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of a possible dead body around 8:30 p.m. near E. 50th Street and Euclid Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene they met with EMS who was already there.

Inside a home a man was found on the floor unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said due to possible suspicious circumstances at the scene, detectives responded and are investigating.

At this time the death is considered suspicious and not a homicide.

PUBLIC SAFETY
