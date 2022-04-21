San Jose pedestrian hit by car in early April has died

A pedestrian who was hit by a car on April 7 in San Jose has succumbed to their injuries and died at a hospital on Sunday.

According to the San Jose Police Department , this is the 15 pedestrian fatality this year and the 27 traffic death.

Officers reported to Quimby Road and Burdick Way to investigate a car that hit a pedestrian at 2:54 p.m. A man was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sedan and struck a pedestrian crossing outside of a marked crosswalk, officers said in a release.

Police said that the driver stayed at the scene and provided information to help with the investigation.

He was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and declared stable with "non-life-threatening injuries." On Sunday they died from his injuries, police said.

