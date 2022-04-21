'Skeleton Knight In Another World' Episode 3 Live Stream Details And Spoilers

Click here to read the full article. In the wake of big spender Netflix’s Q1 shocking subscriber loss news, David Zaslav made a point to say Warner Bros. Discovery “will not overspend to drive subscriber growth” during Discovery’s first-quarter earnings call Tuesday. “As you’ve heard me say, we are not trying to win the direct-to-consumer spending war,” the WBD CEO said, instead promising that the newly combined WarnerMedia-Discovery company would “invest in scale smartly.” Zaslav said the company’s combined 100 million streaming subscribers gives them “true optionality over time to drive our strategic decision-making.” WBD did not mention Netflix by name during the presentation. More to come… More from VarietyStreaming Buoys Q1 Profit for Warner Bros Discovery, Despite Cable DeclinesHow AT&T Could Find Itself a Winner in the Streaming Wars (Column)Snap Misses Q1 Earnings Expectations, Daily Users Hit 332 Million as Growth SlowsBest of VarietyMolly Shannon's Memoir 'Hello Molly' Is Already an Instant Bestseller on Amazon2022 Primetime Emmys Awards Season Calendar: The Governors Balls are Back After Two YearsWhat's Coming to Disney Plus in April 2022

