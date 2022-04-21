Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts. Afterwards, Kevin Durant met with the media.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening by a score of 114-107, which now puts them in 0-2 hole in their first-rounds series.

Kevin Durant had 27 points, four rebounds and five assists in the loss, and postgame he spoke to the media.

The Nets will now host the next two games back in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center on Saturday and Monday.

