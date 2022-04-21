ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday April 20th

By Kris Boone
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxmaX_0fFSnyj000

Hot Hot Hot! Well above average for afternoon highs as temperatures climbed into the mid 90s for much of the Concho Valley. The southern counties along I-10 did stay a tad bit cooler with highs in the upper 80s. Those warmer temperatures continue into the evening hours with overnight lows staying in the upper 60s and lowers 70s.

Winds will continue to stay gusty and out of the southwest this will continue with the above average temperatures through the rest of the work week.

Rain chances return this weekend as an upper level trough begin to moves eastward and into the Central United States. Rain chances will begin to increase late on Saturday and persist through Sunday and then begin to dry out early Monday morning. Rain totals will be less than a quarter of a inch, but some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain totals in local area. Severe threat will stay relatively low with the greatest area for severe weather off to the northwest of the region.

