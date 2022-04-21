ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Former Topper returns to the Hill to sign N-L-I with the Naval Academy

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

Johnson City, TN — This afternoon at Science Hill one student-athlete was putting pen to paper and it was a big one because it also shows patriotism.

Hilltopper senior soccer player Robert Eaton signed a D-One N-L-I with the Naval Academy this afternoon in front of family and friends.


Eaton left the Hilltoppers in 2020 and signed to play and train at the Cincinnati FC Academy as a goalkeeper on the MLS club’s U-17 team.


Eaton who spent his junior and senior years attending a high school in Cincinnati wanted to come back to “The Hill,” for his signing… Eaton has also had tryouts with Atlanta United and played in the Olympic Development program.

