Madison, WI

UWPD wants to reform police fitness standards, increase female recruits

By Michelle Baik
nbc15.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police Department is searching for ways to recruit more women to its force and eliminate barriers along the way. UWPD says 25 percent of its sworn staff are female. While it is higher than the national average of 12.5 percent, Chief Kristen Roman said that is...

