A weekly food and clothing giveaway hosted by Wings of Grace Relief Center aims to get more senior citizens in the area to participate in their free programming. Every Thursday, Terri Hibbard, the director of the program, rallies her team to provide food, clothing, shoes, books and other household necessities to those in need. They partner with the West Alabama Food Bank to purchase the food that is given away.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO