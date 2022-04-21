Multiple ducks shot and killed at Costa Mesa park

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Multiple ducks have been shot and killed at TeWinkle Park in Costa Mesa over the last few days and more are missing, according to Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center of Orange County. One male mallard, two Muscovy ducks, and one Pekin duck were...
A woman was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping a 3-year-old child from Temecula, officials said. The child was reported missing shortly before 11 a.m. on April 14 from the 29600 block of Solana Way. The child’s father told officers that his car and car key were also missing from his home, according to […]
Two people and a dog were injured in a South Los Angeles shooting Thursday afternoon, officials said. The incident was reported about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of 117th and Main streets in the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers requested two ambulances for two victims with gunshot wounds, and […]
A 26-year-old Irvine man was charged with murder Friday in the stabbing deaths of two roommates at an Anaheim apartment complex. The suspect, 26-year-old Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim, stabbed his co-worker and his co-worker’s roommate to death in their Katella Avenue apartment early Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He has […]
An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A bodyboarder was attacked by a great white shark in central California on Christmas Eve and died within minutes, official reports have concluded. Tomas Abraham Butterfield, 42, was bitten in the head, chest and shoulder in the Morro Bay attack and died from...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said two Wasco gang members have been convicted of murder and face life without parole in the killing of a wrongfully targeted man. On April 15, a jury found Vicente Ibarra and Freddie Santa Cruz guilty of first-degree murder with a special circumstance in the […]
A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
A man who walked out of a Chino Hills Costco with speakers valued at over $950 without paying is believed to be responsible for more than 20 retail thefts across Southern California, authorities said Thursday. On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect, 27-year-old Vessi Diaz, allegedly stole two Sonos speakers and drove away from the store in […]
MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
A woman that was at least 20 years old was shot and killed while sitting in her car on Monday afternoon.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened just after 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Western and Florence Avenues. The woman and a man were sitting in their vehicle when they were shot.The woman died at the scene but the man, who was at least 30-years-old, was taken to the hospital and is currently in stable condition.Authorities have no information describing possible suspects.
A northern Los Angeles community is mourning the death of two siblings who were found in a pond near their Lake Hughes home. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that 4-year-old brother Movses Aslanyan and 3-year-old sister Lilya Aslanyan both died on Monday. According to a release...
New police bodycam footage has been released showing a chaotic scene at a couple’s wedding in Florida, where several guests at the reception fell ill from cannabis-laced food. Police released the new body cam footage, which shows officers questioning the newly-wed couple and catering staff members, after bride, Danya...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Sheffield Village police are investigating the shooting death of a McDonald’s employee. Police told FOX 8 they were called at just before 10 a.m. Thursday after someone in a black Impala fired shots at a person in a white SUV in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant on Detroit and Abbe.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the early Monday shooting death of 30-year-old Marco Nunez in Fells Point, authorities said.
Officers were on patrol shortly before 1 a.m. when they heard gunfire nearby and found the victim in the 1700 block of Thames Street, Baltimore Police said.
Nunez had multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
WJZ has learned that he was a bouncer at Rodos Bar.
Family confirms this is their loved one, 30-year old Marco Nunez.
He was a father, friend to many in Fells Point and a bouncer at Rodos...
