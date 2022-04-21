St.C And JM Battle To A Tie

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and St.Clairsville battled to a 5-5 tie in Glen Dale Wednesday.

Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh the Red Devils would score a pair to take a 5-4 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh the Monarchs would score the tying run on an error to end the game in a tie.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.