St.C And JM Battle To A Tie
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall and St.Clairsville battled to a 5-5 tie in Glen Dale Wednesday.
Trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh the Red Devils would score a pair to take a 5-4 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh the Monarchs would score the tying run on an error to end the game in a tie.
