Britney Spears Complains Pregnancy Is Making Her ‘Extremely Hungry’ & Crave Carbs

Image Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Britney Spears is newly pregnant with her third child, and the pop star is sharing her ultra-hungry cravings via her Instagram account. The Lucky songstress, 40, shared how she’s feeling about her first pregnancy with actor/model Sam Asghari, 28, with a cute message and photos of some pre-pregnancy fashions. “I worked so hard to lose weight and I actually did … then I found out a small little fetus was growing in there and was extremely hungry…” she captioned the photos, alongside heart and flower emojis, on April 20. “Here are some of my favorite outfits I wore before I found out!!!” The outfits include a long-sleeved LBD with black booties, and a jeans and lacy cropped shirt ensemble, paired with a stylish gray fedora.

Britney followed up the post with a series of other carb-rich posts, all showing various types of artisan pizzas. “MORE PLEASE MORE!!!” Britney wrote in one pizza post, with pizza and dinner plate emojis, then following it up with two more pizza photos, captioning them “I’m actually starving!!!” and “I’m hungry!!!” It’s typical to experience pregnancy cravings in the early weeks, so Britney’s admission is a poignant detail of her journey back to motherhood. The latest confession, however, is far from her heaviest revelation regarding her pregnancy, and Britney recently also shared that she’s “scared to have a baby in this world” in an Instagram post on April 16.

The post insinuated that the fear comes from scrutiny induced by the spate of documentary films about her conservatorship court battle that finally concluded in November of 2021. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many documentaries on someone unless they are dead!!!” she wrote, obviously referring to the Hulu documentary film Framing Britney Spears and Netflix’s similarly themed Britney Vs Spears. “I mean was that even allowed???? Again OH WELL, it’s perspective you know???” She included a 2005 black and white pregnancy photo alongside the caption. Britney is already mom to 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44. .