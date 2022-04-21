ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

A$AP Rocky Facing ‘Up To 14 Years’ In Prison If Convicted Of Felony Charge, LA Criminal Attorney Says

By James Vituscka
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPhQK_0fFSheWy00
Image Credit: Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

A$AP Rocky, 33, was arrested at Los Angeles International airport on April 20 by detectives from LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division in connection with a shooting that occurred just five months earlier, in November 2021. After the rapper, who is expecting his first child with his girlfriend Rihanna, 34, was later charged with assault with a deadly weapon, HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to LA-based criminal attorney Lara Yeretsian, who said that, if convicted, he could face up to 14 years in jail for this felony charge.

As reported, A$AP — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — was released just hours after being taken into custody on April 20. According to the arrest report, obtained by HollywoodLife, he was charged with a felony by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and released on $550,000 bail. Attorney Yeretsian, who has not worked with A$AP, said in the interview that he will have to head back to LA in just a few short weeks to face charges if filed by the DA’s office, and if convicted he could be locked away for some time. Find out why Attorney Yeretsian believes that he could be jailed if convicted of the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47heNk_0fFSheWy00
Arrest report courtesy of Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD)

HollywoodLife: Now that A$AP has posted bail and been released, when is the next time he will have to be in court to face the charges?

Lara Yeretsian: His first court date will be anywhere between a few weeks to a few months to give the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office time to file the charges.

HollywoodLife: What is the maximum jail sentence if he is convicted? Minimum?

LARA YERETSIAN: The maximum he could face for the assault with a deadly weapon charge is 4 years. The charge has a mandatory minimum of 6 months.

HollywoodLife: Are there any circumstances that he could be imprisoned for longer and, if so, what are the circumstances?

LARA YERETSIAN: He could potentially face a lot of time if the DA’s office decides to file an enhancement alleging personal use of a firearm. However, it is worth mentioning that Los Angeles’s District Attorney’s office has a general policy against filing enhancements except in ‘cases involving the most vulnerable victims and in specified extraordinary circumstances.’

HollywoodLife: If the rare event that this does happen, how much more time is A$AP looking at?

LARA YERETSIAN: If the enhancement is filed, he would face an additional term of 3, 4, or 10 years. Of course, the judge has the power to strike or dismiss the enhancement. In other words, the soon-to-be father could be sentenced to a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 14 years if convicted of the charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5uaS_0fFSheWy00
A$AP Rocky looked stylist when he arrived at a recent event for his girlfriend Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

HollywoodLife: In this sort of circumstance, how long after bail is posted can someone be released?

LARA YERETSIAN: He will be free on bond within 24 hours or less.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

El Chapo's attorney claims he's being tortured in maximum security prison and announces plan to appeal drug trafficking conviction to the Supreme Court

Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán hopes the Supreme Court will intervene on his behalf when his legal defense team files an appeal next month, alleging that the jailed cartel boss is being tortured in prison. Mariel Colón told Mexican network Milenio this week that the 64-year-old kingpin's rights have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Haunting final photo of missing Mexican girl, 18, shows her standing alone by darkened roadside shortly before she vanished, as driver who took the snap is arrested

A haunting photo shows an 18 year-old girl standing on a remote road in Mexico shortly before she vanished without a trace. Authorities in the northeastern Mexico state of Nuevo León are continuing the frantic search for Debanhi Escobar after she disappeared following a night of partying with two girl friends in the city of Escobedo on April 8.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
People

Man Who Killed Angela Simmons' Ex-Fiancé Gets Life in Prison: 'Justice Served'

Angela Simmons' ex-fiancé's killer was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, and the reality star is satisfied with the ruling. Michael Williams fatally shot Sutton Tennyson, Simmons' former fiancé and father of her 5-year-old son, just outside of Sutton's garage in 2018. Days later, Williams surrendered to police and was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and murder, PEOPLE confirmed at the time. Tennyson was 37.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Shooting#Prison#Rocky#La Criminal#Lapd#Robbery Homicide Division#Ap#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HipHopDX.com

Monica Poses For Correctional Facility Photos With C-Murder

Jefferson Parish, LA – R&B darling Monica has a relationship with Corey “C-Murder” Miller that stretches back decades. The couple dated when the veteran singer was just a teenager and purportedly got back together after she finalized her divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in 2019. But...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Oxygen

Mobster Convicted Of Three Contract Killings Escapes Federal Custody In Florida

A New York mobster who was convicted of three murders has escaped from federal custody shortly after his transfer to a halfway house. Dominic Taddeo, 64, was embedded in the mafia at the peak of the 1980s and later pleaded guilty to a raft of charges, including the murders of three men, according to the Associated Press. A change in Taddeo’s status on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website shows the inmate, who has served most of his sentence at a federal prison in Florida, has escaped.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in federal prison

A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as "a death cult."
MARYLAND STATE
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
178K+
Followers
16K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy