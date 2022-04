The good about something like Cinnamon Toast Crunch is that it not only happens to be a dynamite cereal in its own right, but the cinnamon-infused milk remaining in the bowl after the cereal has been eaten is equally as tasty as the breakfast itself. Krispy Kreme is going all-in on the cinnamon-flavored milk, partnering with the cereal to introduce a new line of Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk-flavored doughnuts.

