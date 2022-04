MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Board of Education is set to change a policy allowing students to use cell phones and other personally owned electronic devices at school. The new policy would prohibit use of personal devices for most students with a few exceptions: students who have permission from the superintendent or designee, students who submit a doctor’s note documenting a health issue requiring use of a device and students whose individual education plan specifies use of a device.

MACON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO