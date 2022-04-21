ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

Law enforcement in St. Charles, Lincoln Counties to increase patrols on Highway 61

By Alexis Zotos
KMOV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - If you drive on Highway 61 this Thursday you will likely see an increased law enforcement presence as polices work to crack down on speeding and distracted driving. “We’re hopeful that if we’re out there it will cause people to be more aware. Not...

www.kmov.com

