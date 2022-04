OAKLAND (KPIX) — For programs like the East Oakland Youth Development Center, every dollar counts so a $100,000 donation from Amazon was a cause to celebrate Thursday. EOYDC was one of three local groups chosen for six-figure cash infusions because of their commitment to providing safe and supportive spaces for students afterschool. Danika Hunt, who coordinates EOYDC’s afterschool leadership program, said the groups provide much needed mentoring. “We have so many like awesome people to look up to that look like our kids that look like us,” Hunt said. “I think that is so important to see somebody that you could be.” EOYDC...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO