ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

1 person killed after vehicle strikes house in Miami County

By Brian Dulle
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5j5g_0fFSgCY100

BUCYRUS, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home late Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Just before 4:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of an injury crash in the area of 223rd Street and 3rd Street in Bucyrus, Kansas. The caller said a vehicle had struck a house and there was someone trapped inside the vehicle.

‘Self-harm’ leads to Kansas inmate death, sheriff says

When emergency crews arrived on scene they located a grey 2018 Dodge Charger onits passenger side in the backyard of a residence.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on 223rd Street, went over some railroad tracks, lost control, went into a ditch causing it to go airborne.

The vehicle then crossed 3rd Street in the air, struck a tree, struck the house and landed on its side, trapping the driver.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.

Kansas sheriff searching for suspects in Topeka home burglary

There were two people in the house at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office said they were unharmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Miami County, KS
Accidents
City
Home, KS
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
County
Miami County, KS
Miami County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Bucyrus, KS
KSN News

Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday. The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them. At some point, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSNT News

KSNT News

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy