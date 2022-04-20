Texas among top schools for 2023 CB Malik Muhammad

Four-star 2023 cornerback Malik Muhammad is one of the most sought-after prospects in the state of Texas.

247Sports ranks Muhammad as the No. 8 player in the state and a top 50 player in the nation. He has picked up an impressive 43 offers from some of the premier programs around the country.

The South Oak Cliff product announced he is narrowing down his recruitment to six schools. Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M and Texas all made the cut for the talented defensive back.

Muhammad went into more detail with On3Sports’ Hayes Fawcett about what stands out about his final schools. Here is what he had to say about Texas.

“I feel like they are on the rise with the new coaching of Coach Sark and the rest of the staff,” Muhammad said. “They also have one of the largest NIL platforms and they are an in-state school.”

Texas is doing a great job of selling the upwards trajectory of the program to recruits along with using NIL to its advantage.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.