Watch: Joel Embiid's last-second three-pointer gives 76ers 3-0 series lead over Raptors

By Mike Santa Barbara
 5 days ago
Tied 101-101 with just over two seconds to go, Embiid took an inbound pass after a timeout and nailed a turnaround three-point dagger to shock the Raptors.

Embiid, a 2021-22 MVP candidate, came up huge for the Sixers Wednesday night.

After scoring just five points in the first half, Embiid scored 28 points in the second half and overtime combined. He shot 10-for-15 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down nine rebounds over the final two quarters and the overtime period.

Embiid finished with a game-high 33 points, shooting 60% from the field and 3-of-8 from three-point range.

James Harden fouled out late in the fourth quarter but not before scoring 19 points, with 10 assists and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey also finished with 19 points shooting 8-of-18 from the field.

OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 26 points, followed by Gary Trent Jr. (24) and Precious Achiuwa (20).

In the first quarter, Toronto gained a double-digit advantage and held a 10-point advantage at halftime, 56-46.

The Sixers outscored the Raptors 28-19 in the third to trail by just one, 75-74, heading into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia tied the game five times in the fourth quarter but never took the lead. Harden forced overtime after hitting one of two free throws to tie the game at 95-95 before fouling out with under a minute to go.

Anunoby tied the game at 101-101 but missed the second of two free throws setting up Embiid's last-second theatrics.

The 76ers will go for the series sweep on Saturday in Toronto.

