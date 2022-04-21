DeLong, UNT players point to positives after loss to top-ranked Sooners

Buy Now North Texas shortstop Cierra Simon tags out Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman during the Sooners' 10-0 win over the Mean Green on Wednesday night at Lovelace Stadium. Al Key/DRC

Skylar Savage has received some tough assignments over the course of her softball career.

The North Texas freshman pitcher’s latest outing certainly ranks up there.

UNT coach Rodney DeLong gave Savage the start on Wednesday night when the Mean Green hosted Oklahoma, the top-ranked team in the county. The Sooners were fresh off their only loss of the season to rival Texas and brought in the nation’s ERA leader in Hope Trautwein.

The former UNT standout was making a homecoming of sorts at the school where she spent the first four years of her career.

“I was a little bit nervous,” Savage admitted after her performance that was one of the bright spots in a 10-0 run rule loss that lasted six innings at Lovelace Stadium.

Those nerves quickly subsided, allowing Savage to keep UNT within striking distance until the sixth inning when the Sooners scored five runs to finish off the Mean Green.

The outcome wasn’t what UNT was hoping for, but there were a few positives for the Mean Green (25-11).

“This is absolutely a good experience,” DeLong said. “If we make a regional, we probably get sent to Norman. Playing them is definitely good for us. I would rather play them than someone that isn’t any good.”

There aren’t many teams that are better than the Sooners, who won their fifth national championship last season. Oklahoma (39-1) started this season with 38 straight wins before falling at rival Texas 4-2 on Saturday.

Jordy Bahl suffered her first loss of the year against the Longhorns. Oklahoma elected to start Bahl again against UNT. She had a perfect game going until the fifth inning when Kailey Gamble doubled down the right field line for UNT’s only hit of the game.

The odds were stacked against Savage from the start, but she avoided giving up a big inning.

“I knew that I needed to stay calm and try to produce ground balls and stay low in the zone,” Savage said. “I knew that if I did that my teammates would help me get through the lineup.”

Savage ended up allowing five runs on eight hits in four innings.

Tiare Jennings hit a line drive home run that just snuck over the fence in right field to give Oklahoma a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Sooners stretched their lead to 3-0 in the third and picked up their second home run of the game in the fourth when Aylssa Brito launched a two-run shot to left that put Oklahoma up 5-0.

UNT went to Ashley Peters in the fifth. The Sooners exploded for five runs off Peters in the sixth to end the game.

Jana Johns hit a solo home run before Jennings added a three-run shot that extended the Sooners’ lead to 10-0.

“Skylar threw really well. We would have left her in longer, but she is going to throw Friday at Kansas,” said DeLong, whose team has a three-game series at Kansas this weekend. “We didn’t want to use her up tonight, especially being down five runs. It was going to be hard to score against Bahl.”

Oklahoma stuck with Bahl while she had the perfect game going and let her work out of a jam after Gamble’s double.

The Sooners turned to Trautwein in the sixth. The former UNT standout received a friendly ovation from a crowd that included plenty of Oklahoma fans and promptly posted a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

Trautwein came into the night with a 0.11 ERA, the best mark in the country.

Several UNT players visited with Trautwein after the game.

“It was cool to see Hope and catch up with her,” Gamble said. “She was here from her freshman to her senior year. It was nice to see how she’s doing.”

Trautwein is doing just fine with the Sooners. UNT knew it would be tough to face Trautwein and the Sooners’ loaded lineup.

That was perfectly fine with DeLong.

“We talked about it going into it and did just now,” DeLong said of what facing teams like Oklahoma can do for UNT. “Those types of games will make us better.”

Oklahoma 10, North Texas 0 (6)

Oklahoma 102205-- 1013 0

North Texas000000-- 011

Jordy Bahl, Hope Trautwein (6) and Kinzie Hansen, Linnsie Elam. Skylar Savage, Ashley Peters (5) and Ashlynn Walker. WP – Bahl (17-1). LP – Savage (10-5). 2B – UNT: Kailey Gamble. HR – OU: Taire Jennings 2, Jana Johns, Alyssa Brito. Records – OU 39-1, UNT 25-11.