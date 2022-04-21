Documentary covers legacy of Spokane congressional representative Tom Foley

Forbes released their annual list of the richest people in the world this past week, and as you might expect, the usual names made the cut. Your Elon Musks, your Mark Zuckerbergs, your Jeff Bezoses - they're all here. But the list actually goes pretty deep: according to Forbes' calculations,...
As part of his first trip to the Pacific Northwest since he took office, President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Seattle Thursday night, and will speak at Green River College in Auburn the following day. According to his itinerary, he will arrive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 5:15...
Some small but powerful Republican groups across the state are demanding absolute loyalty to their choice of candidates for the upcoming Idaho primary. They are driving a stake through the heart of the party, creating deep divisions, and pitting friends against friends. These groups want to determine the outcome of...
Some subscribers, as Elvis would say, were all shook up April 1 when they read about the 120-story skyscraper coming to Coeur d’Alene’s waterfront. Tongue firmly cheeked, “reporter” April Fuhl told of plans by developer Victor E. Kruschev to build the monstrosity east of The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Shockingly, the plan called for hundreds of suites to be reserved as headquarters for Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the American Communist Party.
Television trends seem to always come and go. We’ve gone through the game show phase, talk shows, and even now we’re still dealing with reality shows. One genre that seems to stand head and shoulders above the rest is “true-crime” documentaries. There seems to be no shortage of them with what seems to be a new series or show being premiered almost weekly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and all of the other popular streaming services that we’ve come to know and love.
Bloomsday 2022 is this Sunday, and the theme is "Back On Course!" The estimates for the number of participants is a whopping 25,000, which means a boost for local businesses and an influx of traffic to the Spokane area. Sean spoke with event organizers to get the skinny on what...
Comments / 2