Spokane, WA

Documentary covers legacy of Spokane congressional representative Tom Foley

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new documentary will feature the life and legacy of Spokane...

Coeur d'Alene Press

OPINION: Republican cancel culture

Some small but powerful Republican groups across the state are demanding absolute loyalty to their choice of candidates for the upcoming Idaho primary. They are driving a stake through the heart of the party, creating deep divisions, and pitting friends against friends. These groups want to determine the outcome of...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

End of Watch Memorial unveiled

The End of Watch Memorial will begin its Ride to Remember 2021 tour on June 1. On it will be the names and faces of 600 officers who lost their lives last year in the line of duty.
MILITARY
Spokane, WA
Washington Government
Spokane, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

HUCKLEBERRIES: No foolin': High rises here to stay

Some subscribers, as Elvis would say, were all shook up April 1 when they read about the 120-story skyscraper coming to Coeur d’Alene’s waterfront. Tongue firmly cheeked, “reporter” April Fuhl told of plans by developer Victor E. Kruschev to build the monstrosity east of The Coeur d’Alene Resort. Shockingly, the plan called for hundreds of suites to be reserved as headquarters for Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the American Communist Party.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MIX 106

Which Popular True Crime Show Just Finished Filming in Idaho?

Television trends seem to always come and go. We’ve gone through the game show phase, talk shows, and even now we’re still dealing with reality shows. One genre that seems to stand head and shoulders above the rest is “true-crime” documentaries. There seems to be no shortage of them with what seems to be a new series or show being premiered almost weekly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and all of the other popular streaming services that we’ve come to know and love.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

360 Coverage: Bloomsday is Back On Course!

Bloomsday 2022 is this Sunday, and the theme is "Back On Course!" The estimates for the number of participants is a whopping 25,000, which means a boost for local businesses and an influx of traffic to the Spokane area. Sean spoke with event organizers to get the skinny on what...
SPOKANE, WA

