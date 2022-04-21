Hockey: Bobcats prepare for the postseason after an improbable run to get there

The Bismarck Bobcats’ win on Monday night over Minot secured a spot in the postseason, an improbable sentence to believe just months ago.

At the turn of the calendar, Bismarck was sitting in dead last, nearly 20 points out of a playoff spot. Cut to three and a half months later, and the chase for the Robertson Cup is on.

Head Coach Layne Sedevie says it’s hard to put context for the run they’ve been on, but credits the leadership throughout the roster to be able to dig themselves out of the hole from the start of the season.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t know what else to do,” says head coach Layne Sedevie. “We had to work and work and work, just keep going, so I think our D-zone got a lot better. Again, we started managing the puck. We started managing all three zones better and just, it’s a game of mistakes, and even moving forward, everything is magnified.”

Magnified especially in the postseason, but the Bobcats feel the pressure is off their shoulders. Players saying they’ve been in a postseason mentally for a few months now. They will face the Central division champs with St. Cloud, a team they beat four times out of 12 this season.

“I think getting on them with speed, putting them under pressure,” says Forward Jake McLean. “Don’t let them feel comfortable. I think we have to play our game, let them feed into our game. We dictate the pace.”

“When we finish our hits, I know they have a pretty skilled team,” says Forward Quinn Rudrud. “If we play clean and don’t fall into their crap, we’ll be fine because when we give them power plays, their power plays are pretty good. So I think we got to stay five on five against them and we’ll be good.”

