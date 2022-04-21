ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville man arrested after having sexual relations with underaged person

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man is behind bars after he had sex with someone under the age of...

www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Three Gainesville men arrested for breaking into vehicles

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several men were arrested by sheriff’s deputies after breaking into vehicles. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Jacques Cummings, Jaquiez James, and Ah’naji Malique Bacon after they broke into several vehicles. Deputies say the men were pulling on car doors and took credit cards...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WCJB

Two people shot after Cross City drive-by shooting; suspect still at-large

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a drive-by shooting suspect after two people were shot in Cross City. According to sheriff’s office officials, the two adult victims were taken to the hospital after they were found in the area of Northeast 106th Street and Northeast 220th Avenue with gunshot wounds.
CROSS CITY, FL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Wcjb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy