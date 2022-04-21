ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, KS

1 person killed after vehicle strikes house in Miami County

By Brian Dulle
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ea6w3_0fFSdELg00

BUCYRUS, Kan. (WDAF) — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home late Thursday afternoon, leaving one person dead.

Just before 4:40 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of an injury crash in the area of 223rd Street and 3rd Street in Bucyrus. The caller said a vehicle had struck a house, and there was someone trapped inside the vehicle.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they located a gray 2018 Dodge Charger on its passenger side in the backyard of a residence.

Jury unable to reach verdict in trial of ex-Leavenworth officer charged in 2017 killing

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle was traveling east on 223rd Street, went over some railroad tracks, lost control, and went into a ditch, causing it to go airborne.

The vehicle then crossed 3rd Street in the air, struck a tree, struck the house and landed on its side, trapping the driver.

Speed is believed to be a factor.

The driver and its occupant were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.

There were two people in the house at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office said they were unharmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Woman killed after being hit by car in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in southeast Wichita Monday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Greenwich Road and 31st Street South. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says the 40-year-old woman was walking her dog when she was hit by the vehicle. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Investigators think missing Kansas man was murdered

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of a Kansas man is desperate to know what happened to him. Detreck Foster of Independence was last seen two years ago this week. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Independence Police Department are using the anniversary of his disappearance to remind people they need help to […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
Miami County, KS
Accidents
Miami County, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Bucyrus, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wdaf#Dodge#Ksn Tv
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KSN News

KSN News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy