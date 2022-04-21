Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival permanently canceled

The Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival is permanently gone.

Festival officials announced its permanent cancellation in a Facebook post.

The festival was originally canceled back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It would have been the Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival’s 37th year.

This caused the group that ran the festival to disband, and no other group ended up taking over responsibility for the event.

The event usually included a variety of strawberry treats, along with food vendors, games, and live music.

As many as 100,000 people visited Arroyo Grande each year for the festival.