Denny Hamlin and FedEx Introduce 24 HBCU Students to NASCAR Careers

Houston, TX - FedEx and Denny Hamlin are racing to introduce career opportunities within NASCAR for HBCU students.

On April 4, when Denny Hamlin was streaking down the straightaway to capture the checkered flag in the 2022 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, little did anyone know that Hamlin and the FedEx car's race team hosted 24 HBCU students who cheered him on to victory. But their appearance is not a mistake. You must understand that Denny Hamlin and FedEx have a history of supporting students, social causes, and initiatives at HBCU schools.

Apr 3, 2022; Richmond, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, FedEx announced partnering with eight HBCUs in Mississippi and Tennessee. This year, Hamlin is taking his support several steps further in helping the students realize their potential as employees within a NASCAR race team.

"It was cool," Hamlin said on meeting the HBCU students. "We actually had them on our car and on the back of our car for the race. So they got to come in and victory lane. And, you know, their excitement was awesome to see because it was their first [NASCAR] race."

Although Hamlin still races for the Joe Gibbs Race Team, in 2021, he became a racing team owner of 23XI Racing with partner Michael Jordan and brought on Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace in 2021. Hamlin's reach for diversity and inclusion has 23XI Racing, connecting students with FedEx Career Insights Program.

FedEx created the Career Insights program to provide 24 HBCU students with a passion for sports the support they need to grow their professional network and gain real-life experiences.

Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace wait along pit road during Daytona 500 pole qualifying at Daytona International Speedway, Wednesday, Feb.16, 2022. Daytona Pole09; Credit:© Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Yeah, it's really awesome. What it does is it pairs up these students from these HBCUs with a couple of race teams. So, my team 23XI, the team I actually drive for, Joe Gibbs Racing, Fox Sports, and NASCAR are all participating to allow these kids to come in and show them what NASCAR is all about, and motorsports, and what kind of career opportunities that we can provide for them into the future." Hamlin noted.

The Career Services programs selected each student at one of the eight HBCU schools FedEx supports, including Fayetteville State University, Jackson State University, LeMoyne-Owen College, Lane College, Miles College, Mississippi Valley State University, Paul Quinn College, and Tennessee State University.

Hamlin remarked how the introduction to the sport would open students' eyes to understand various career opportunities that exist within NASCAR. "There are so many different things in the career wheel that we have opportunities. It doesn't matter what you're studying at the current time. So we're trying to create that connection for them and give them opportunities that maybe, you know, kids like them wouldn't have. And maybe that opportunity goes to someone like a division one score big league school, right? We're trying to show them what our sports are about and what we're trying to do."

The students will be in a six-week program with an opportunity to experience two virtual learning sessions and one in-person learning session with one of the participants.

I got a sense from Hamlin that his interest is more profound and will significantly impact HBCU students and their career choices. "We have a lot of different opportunities with our 23XI team. We're more diverse than any sports business, Hamlin exclaimed. "A part of Michael's goal [Jordan], when we wanted to start this is to reach a platform that maybe his fans, Nike, or the Jordan Brand hadn't reached before. And so we're trying to make change."

Students and career counselors interested in additional information on Denny Hamlin and the FedEx Career Insights Program can search the FedEx website's career section.