San Antonio, TX

Woman says she was violently attacked with a rock at the Rim

 5 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio woman said she was brutally beaten at the parking lot of the RIM. She said she was violently attacked with a rock. The victim, named Tesha, was in the parking lot looking for her wallet, and seconds later she said two men came up behind...

Conejito
5d ago

Security 24/7? No one paid heed to her screams for help? No one came to her aid or even took notice. If the security just past area, they won’t be back for an other 15-30 minutes. These criminals are suave to how thing run and when to attack. They know the lay of the land. So it’s very hard to believe your safe getting in or out of your car. And my having to use the pepper spray I carry is mind boggling. Personnel alarms which is recommended, what good is it if no one is around or cares. What’s next? Gated malls? Parking garages are great, but how to protect them has become a big problem stores need to address. The Rim’s clientele is experiencing these short falls and addressing them is crucial. Growth carried problems. And these high end malls are getting blasted.

tad
4d ago

Crime has escalated in this area due to the massive apartment complexes and population explosion. The parking lots are hunting grounds while nearby neighborhoods are being targeted.

Guest
4d ago

Just thought if she gave assailant’s race or if it was given but left out by this news source for the protection of the criminals. It seems News media do whatever they can to protect the criminals.

