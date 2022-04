PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local business owner in Phenix City could be shut down soon due to come code issues, specifically problems with oil on the ground. News Leader 9 spoke with the owners of Interstate National, who says the pandemic is a primary reason why his problems with the city are mounting. He adds that he’s done just about everything he can to get it right.

PHENIX CITY, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO