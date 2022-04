SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRBL) – Four individuals have been charged with engaging in COVID-19 fraud schemes, and three have already pled guilty to their respective charges. All defendants were charged through Criminal Informations, resulting from ongoing investigations into the exploitation of the U.S. government’s COVID-19 financial relief programs, announced U.S. Attorney David H. Estes. The guilty […]

