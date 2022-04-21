ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Gunfire near the Arch threatens barges and shuts down iconic road

By Andy Banker
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7eDA_0fFSbQla00

ST. LOUIS — It is perhaps St. Louis’s most scenic, iconic, romantic, stretches of roadway, but Leonor K Sullivan Boulevard in front of the Gateway Arch is now completely “off-limits” to vehicle traffic amid reports of soaring crime and gunfire there.

Both tourists and residents, however, say blockading the roadway is not the solution. They’re calling on St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, and the St. Louis Police department to come up with a better answer.

Four months into 2022, police report nearly 40 police calls along “Leonor K”. Authorities tell FOX 2 News most of the gunfire actually goes unreported. Though a handful of the police calls are non-criminal, too many are criminal, including last week’s triple shooting that left a 28-year-old man dead.

Top story: Mystery deepens in the case of a no-show Missouri politician

“When it becomes dark outside, it becomes the Wild West down here,” said 7th Ward Alderman Jack Coatar. “You’ve got folks coming down, having huge parties, shooting.”

The scenic riverfront drive is in his ward. The cobblestones that line the Mississippi River recently became the prime gathering spot for people in hundreds of cars after police blocked off the shoulders of “Leonor K” with boulders to keep hundreds of people from parking their cars along the boulevard.

The frequent gunfire is a threat to passing river traffic. It’s nothing new. A worker for a barge/towboat company showed FOX 2 a handful of bullets and bullet fragments collected from the decks of tug boats and barges downriver in South St. Louis in recent months.

Gunfire is also a threat to the Gateway Arch grounds where a $380 million renovation was completed less than four years ago. Coatar would like to double down on that investment with improved security measures rather than road closures.

“We’ve got to come up with a better gate system,” he said. “If we need to spend some money to do it, let’s do it. We’ve already spent close to $400 million on this riverfront, what’s a few more bucks.”

Last week, St. Louis Police started locking a set of swinging gates at Leonor K and Chouteau, south of the Arch, at 7:00 nightly to eliminate vehicle traffic.

A foreboding solid metal roadblock remains in place day and night near the Poplar Street Bridge, so vehicles cannot pass by the river in front of the Arch at any time of the day. That scenic drive now just looks desolate and scary.

Trending: Illinois recommends residents halt use of bird feeders, baths

“I think dealing with the actual issue versus penalizing everybody else that lives in the city is the better approach because you’re taking away one of our national treasures,” said life-long St. Louis, Amirah Carter.

Ben Gaines, in town on business from North Carolina, stared down at the boulevard from the Arch steps and thought how beautiful it must look drive through at night.

“It’s impressive. It would be fun,” he said.

“It just seems like a great part of the community and a great integral part of the downtown area that’s lacking. It’s sad,” said Tiffany Lattero, who is also visiting from North Carolina. “That’s not fair to everyone else that lives and visits and enjoys the area.”

“It’s a huge loss for the city as well as tourism,” Carter said. “People come to St. Louis to get that full experience. That’s a big part of it: the boats, the lights, the kind of ‘Lovers Lane’ feel when you down there.”

FOX 2 asked whether St. Louis Mayor, Tishaura Jones, had plans to make any changes. A spokesman referred us to the police department statement regarding the new, nightly, gate closures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 10

ordinary citizen
5d ago

Another ineffectual mayor. Names change, genders change. Inept politicians no matter what. St. Louis is on the fast track to become another Detroit.

Reply
8
ordinary citizen
5d ago

Pity the poor tourist who comes to St. Louis. They can’t stay downtown because of the high probability of car theft. Can’t walk the streets after dark, muggings or worse. People would have to have a death wish to come here.

Reply
7
me 88
5d ago

Time to let the cops do their job without the fear of jail time. Get those guns out !! Get rid of those thugs. They are taking over St. Louis.

Reply(1)
5
Related
FOX 2

Officer injured during chase that ended in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer is recovering from an injury after a chase early Friday morning. The chase started at about midnight near Pontoon Beach, Illinois. Pontoon Beach officers used spike strips to puncture the car’s tires, but the driver kept going. Officers chased the car along I-270 into Missouri. The […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Firefighters forced to evacuate as they battle vacant house fire

ST. LOUIS – Intense flames forced St. Louis firefighters to evacuate while battling a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire started at about 2 a.m. in a vacant home along Minnesota Avenue at Marceau Street in south St. Louis. All firefighters made it out safely. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Illinois State
Saint Louis, MO
Cars
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Barges#Arch#The St Louis Police#Fox 2 News#7th Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
FOX 2

STL cold case: Dozens of people witness fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were around 30-50 people in Amberg Park the evening Travon Richie, 23, was killed. Homicide detectives are asking for help to find the killer nearly three years after his death. Police say that Travon was socializing with family and friends in the park at around 6:30 pm on April 8, […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy