Baton Rouge, LA

ETSU basketball is set to face LSU on the road in December

By Kenny Hawkins
 5 days ago

Baton Rouge, LA — After last season’s victory over Murray State in the Napels Invitational ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver and Oak Ridge Matt McMahon struck a friendship.

They have gotten so close that they have agreed to have their teams meet on the college basketball court according to the advocate. com.


ETSU won 66-58, handing Murray State one of just two regular-season losses as McMahon’s team went on to finish 31-3 overall and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.


McMahon who’s now at LSU and the ETSU Buccaneers will meet on the court on December 21st in the Pete Maravich Center.ETSU is very familiar with Pistol Pete’s place since they beat LSU during the 2019-20 season 74-63.


I attempted to contact the school tonight but got no answer.

