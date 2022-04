Paul Russo and Kyle Evans are in studio this Monday morning to recap the weekend for the New York baseball squads. The Yankees swept the Guardians, but the ugly in-game and post-game antics from the fans on Saturday left a sour taste in the mouths of players and other fans alike. They break down the incident and talk the on-field play as well. The Mets took another series, this time again against Arizona, Paul and Kyle discuss how this team differs from previous Mets teams recently.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO