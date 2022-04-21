ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starr County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Starr by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-20 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Snake River AT Alvarado. * WHEN...Until late Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 110.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. Flooding between Hwy 1 and railroad grade due to backwater. Inspections of the dike begin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 109.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 109.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 109.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 106.0 feet.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued later this morning. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening to a crest of 15.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM MDT this evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast plains from NOON through 7 PM MDT. * 20 FOOT WINDS...South to southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...14 to 19% * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
HARDING COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
County
Starr County, TX
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Gallegos Elementary School, Hanna High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Southmost Elementary School, B I S D Administration Building, Northside Transfer Station and Faulk Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Please notify field crews of this fire weather watch. Target Area: Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EAST-CENTRAL ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a Fire Weather Watch due to strong winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Locations near Buffalo Pass, Dilkon, Eagar- Springerville, Ganado, Holbrook, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Window Rock and Winslow. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Northwest Highlands, West Central Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT TODAY FOR THE NORTHEAST PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Strong south and southwest winds will combine with low relative humidity values and an unstable atmosphere to result in another round of critical fire weather conditons for the northeast plains. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest and West-Central Highlands * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15%. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be hard to control. Long range spotting and extreme fire behavior will be possible today. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch for Wednesday is no longer in effect. In addition, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from noon to 8 PM MDT. A Fire Weather Watch also remains in effect for Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Atchison, Doniphan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central, northeast and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for De Kalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lee, McHenry, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: De Kalb; Grundy; Kane; Kendall; Lee; McHenry; Ogle FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...this afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s are expected. * WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall and Grundy Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Adams, Brown by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Adams; Brown FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Crowley County Including Ordway by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Crowley County Including Ordway; Eastern Las Animas County Including Pinon Canyon; Northern El Paso County Including Monument and Black Forest; Otero County Including La Junta and Western Comanche Grasslands; Pueblo County Including Pueblo; Southern El Paso County Including Fort Carson and Colorado Springs A Red Flag Warning remains in effect today from 1 pm to 7 pm for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 226, 227, 228, 231, 232, 233, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 226...227...228...231 232 AND 233 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM MDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 226...227...228...231 232 and 233. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Timing...This afternoon through this evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Benton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Benton FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s along with mostly clear skies and light winds will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Benton County. In Illinois, Iroquois, Ford and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From midnight CDT tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
BENTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 20:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bexar FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Texas, including the following counties, Bexar, Guadalupe and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 1030 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 718 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include San Antonio, New Braunfels, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, Randolph AFB, Kirby, Windcrest, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia, China Grove, Marion, Santa Clara, New Berlin, Zuehl, Calaveras Lake, and Converse. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Perry, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Perry; Vinton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia, northeast Kentucky and southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frost is possible again overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning in the advised area, with freezing temperatures also possible in east central Ohio.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 03:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL

