Special Weather Statement issued for Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 05:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Cameron The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Cameron County in deep south Texas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 504 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Port Of Brownsville, Southmost, Cameron Park, Downtown Brownsville, Brownsville, Lincoln Park, Rivera High School, Gonzalez Elementary School, Perkins Middle School, El Jardin Elementary School, North Brownsville Little League, Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport, Brownsville Fire Department Station Six, Gallegos Elementary School, Hanna High School, Brownsville Public Library Southmost Branch, Southmost Elementary School, B I S D Administration Building, Northside Transfer Station and Faulk Middle School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Comments / 0