Limestone County, AL

1 Person Dead in Early Morning Wreck

WHNT-TV
 5 days ago

One person was killed in an early morning wreck in Limestone County. Freeman Announced as Calhoun’s First-Ever Volleyball …. Huntsville Botanical Garden...

whnt.com

WAAY-TV

Victim identified in early Monday morning fatal wreck in Huntsville

A 32-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal wreck early Monday morning in Huntsville. Huntsville Police said Tommy Seagroves was driving a motorcycle eastbound on U.S. 72 when he rear-ended a semi-tractor trailer that was also traveling eastbound. The wreck happened about 2 a.m. near the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Home heavily damaged in early morning fire

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - A home in New Market is heavily damaged after an early morning fire Saturday. According to the Moores Mill Volunteer Fire Department, one person and two dogs got out safely. The home on Noles Drives is likely destroyed. The person who lives in the home...
NEW MARKET, AL
WHNT News 19

Fatal motorcycle, semi-truck accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a traffic accident early Monday morning around Highway 72 East and Epworth Drive. Officials say that when they arrived they were told that a motorcycle rear ended a semi-truck. Both were traveling eastbound on Highway 72 East. The motorcyclist, Tommy Seagroves, 32, died from his […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

Lily Peters news - latest: Police give update after body of missing 10-year-old found in Wisconsin woods

An investigation is underway in Wisconsin following the discovery of a 10-year-old’s body in Chippewa Falls, a city about 90 miles east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Authorities said the remains of Liliana "Lily Peters were found on Monday around 9:15am in a wooded area near a walking trail by the Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls. No suspects have been arrested and The Chippewa Falls Police Department are investigating the death as a possible homicide. As are multiple agencies across Wisconsin involved. Lily was last seen leaving her aunt's house on Sunday evening, according to police. They believe she was headed home, but she never arrived. Her father called the police around 9pm to report her missing. Initial searches on Sunday night failed to locate Lily, leading to the deployment of additional police units, including K9 teams and drones, who were asked to assist.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAAY-TV

Motorcyclist killed in wreck with 18-wheeler on U.S. 72

A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with an 18-wheeler on U.S. 72 eastbound early Monday morning. It happened right near the Epworth Drive exit. Huntsville Police on scene say the call came in at exactly 2:00 a.m. The driver of the 18-wheeler is expected to be OK. Officials have not...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WAAY-TV

8-year-old boy finds multiple dead dogs, dozens more chained up and malnourished

One mother is calling for change, after her young son stumbled upon three dead dogs on her neighbor’s property, dozens of others chained up and malnourished. Once her son told her what he saw, Britanie Emens immediately called the Madison County Sheriff's Office and animal control. Officers wrote up a detailed report, sighting graphic images that they saw first hand. That was Friday, April 15th. One week later, those dogs are still in the same, neglectful situation.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS DFW

2 men shot in south Forth Worth, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Two men were shot in their legs the night of April 25 in south Fort Worth. It happened at 5150 Winifred Drive.Both men were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the victims is in critical condition.  Detectives are searching for those responsible. 
FORT WORTH, TX

