TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the City of Rossville water supply system in Shawnee County. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued the effect on April 24th and say it will remain in effect until the conditions that placed the system at risk of bacterial contamination are resolved. KDHE officials issued the advisory because of loss of pressure in the distribution system due to a water line leak.

SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO