Cameron County, TX

Proposed Cameron County Arena venue tax causing mixed reaction

By Adam Cardona
 5 days ago

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The proposal to authorize a venue tax to fund a portion of the proposed Cameron County Arena is receiving mixed reactions throughout the county.

Some residents told ValleyCentral that they feel the arena would be beneficial for entertainment and local businesses.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. addressed several of the community’s concerns.

“This proposition is basically a yay or nay vote authorizing the use of the venue tax which consists of the hotel-motel and car rental taxes. Use that revenue stream to pay for a portion of the project,” said Treviño.

The first run on the ballot was last November and it fell short by 55 votes, according to Treviño, but he said he is confident people are standing behind the project.

“There is no plan at all to utilize any type of general fund or property tax revenues for this project,” he said.

He said he is hoping the developer and venue taxes will pay 15% to 30% of the project but added that additional funds could be used through public-private partnerships and by additional public funding through potential state and federal grants.

“I want to make clear that the county cannot spend and does not spend any public funds to advocate one way or the other,” he said.

One group of supporters has been using social media and other avenues to promote the proposed project and the Cameron County Republican Party is concerned about their process.

“In their most recent campaign finance report, which covered the time period of March 1 st and Mar 28 th , they reported spending and receiving no money whatsoever,” said the general counsel for the Cameron County Republican Party, Mark McCaig.

He added that after investigating the group behind the campaign, questions about the project and its transparency were raised.

“We don’t know that this arena will be able to pay for itself. I think there’s a lot of evidence out there that points to the fact that it probably won’t be. Those operating losses in all likelihood would have to be borne by the Cameron County taxpayer…I think the voters need to reject it once again,” he said.

He said that with their discoveries about the campaign and some unanswered questions, there is uncertainty about the project’s economic viability and its outcome.

“It should be a community issue as opposed to an election issue. We think it’s a win-win for the community and we hope that the residents and voters of Cameron County will support it,” said Treviño.

Early voting is from April 25 to May 3 and election day is May 7.

Rogelio Gonzalez
4d ago

I was for it and now I'm in the fence about it. there lies a lot of big issues with an arena this size. there is no local sports team that is based out of Cameron County to be able to say this would be their home arena and no attraction for that. there is a lot of competition with the other two arenas that do not draw enough enthusiasm to have artists want to come down this far for a one night show. to come down past Corpus is a 4 hr round trip that many artists don't see practical. no one will come from San Antonio down to Brownsville and then back that way or to Houston the trip makes no dollars sense. unless there is a big naming rights contract to someone thay will pay for the name on the building and the building itself with those naming rights it really won't draw 60 events a year. how many graduations will be held there for free. no money made. the inly way is to have a billionaire take on the naming rights that will pay and offset the cost of the building.

2
been.there.done.that
5d ago

We voted no back in November. Now it’s coming up again in may. No means no!

8
Jeff Ware
5d ago

Vote no just like McAllen areana does not work here. Vote no

9
Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
