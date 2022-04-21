Cowgirl Softball Run-Rules Tulsa, 12-1

Sydney Pennington drove in five runs, Morgyn Wynne went 3-for-3 and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State softball team was a 12-1 winner over Tulsa in six innings at the Collins Family Softball Complex on Wednesday.

The win was OSU's 18th in its last 19 games and improved the Cowgirls to 35-7 on the year. The Golden Hurricane fell to 14-25-1.

A five-run second inning featuring a three-run home run from Pennington created all the separation OSU would need. It was her 10th home run of the season and the 47th of Pennington's career to extend her OSU record. The Cowgirls plated two more runs when a hard ground ball from Katelynn Carwile ricocheted off TU shortstop Celeste Wood to score Chelsea Alexander and Brianna Evans.

Back in the starting lineup for the first time since March 25, Wynne led off the sixth inning with a towering home run to left field that continued her recent run of good form. She went 3-for-3 in the game and is 5-for-5 in her last five plate appearances spanning OSU's last three games. Wynne's home run triggered a seven-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach.

Also returning to the starting lineup Wednesday was shortstop Kiley Naomi, who missed the Kansas series last weekend to injury.

Senior right-hander Morgan Day earned the win for OSU to run her season record to 8-2. She held the Golden Hurricane to one run on two hits and she struck out nine in six innings of work. Including Wednesday's performance, Day has been the winning pitcher in each of her last four starts.

Carwile extended her hitting streak to six games with a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

"I'm really proud of our team and the way that we fought. We had great at-bats and I thought Morgan Day was really good," OSU head coach Kenny Gajewski said.

Wednesday marked OSU's sixth straight win over Tulsa and was the Cowgirls' first over the Golden Hurricane in Tulsa since 2012.

OSU starts a challenging nine-game stretch when it hosts No. 16/16 Texas in a three-game series in Cowgirl Stadium this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Following that series are three-game road sets at No. 5/5 Florida State and at No. 1/1 Oklahoma to close the regular season.

"(Wednesday's game) propels us into the weekend and a really tough Big 12 matchup with Texas," Gajewski said. "I can't wait to see our crowd and perform on our field. It sets up to be a great weekend."

For season-long coverage of Oklahoma State Softball, visit okstate.com and follow @CowgirlSB on Twitter and @osusoftball on Instagram.