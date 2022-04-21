ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bittinger Leads Park Past Parkersburg

By Scott Nolte
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Bittinger came up big in Wheeling Park’s 5-4 10 inning win over Parkersburg Wednesday.

Bittinger doubled, homered and scored twice for the Patriots.

Park improved to 6-2 and they are the number one seed in the OVAC 5A standings.

