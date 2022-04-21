Bittinger Leads Park Past Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG,W.Va. (WTRF) – Michael Bittinger came up big in Wheeling Park’s 5-4 10 inning win over Parkersburg Wednesday.
Bittinger doubled, homered and scored twice for the Patriots.
Park improved to 6-2 and they are the number one seed in the OVAC 5A standings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0