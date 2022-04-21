ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Joe Pavelski: Adds another helper

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Pavelski earned an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers. Pavelski has four goals and 12 assists in the...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jake McCabe: Gathers helper Monday

McCabe notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. McCabe helped out on an Alex DeBrincat goal in the third period. In his last six games, McCabe's picked up a goal, three helpers, 15 hits and nine blocked shots. The 28-year-old defenseman continues to be a strong physical presence for the Blackhawks with 165 blocks, 164 hits and 22 points through 73 appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Travis Konecny: Extends point streak to six games

Konecny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Konecny had the secondary helper on Kevin Hayes' first-period tally. The assist gave Konecny a six-game point streak (three goals, four helpers). The 25-year-old has been one of the Flyers' top players this season with 52 points, 213 shots on net, 80 hits, 75 PIM and a minus-21 rating in 77 outings. This is his second-highest point total in his six-year career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Felix Sandstrom: Takes loss in Chicago

Sandstrom allowed three goals on 33 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Sandstrom gave up a pair of goals in the first period and another in the third en route to his fourth loss in as many NHL appearances this season. He's given up three goals in each of his games, struggling due in no small part to the poor quality of the Flyers. The 25-year-old could potentially make another start in the Flyers' last two games, though Martin Jones could also get both games to wrap up the year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Flyers' Kevin Hayes: Nets lone goal in loss

Hayes scored a goal on eight shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks. Hayes got the Flyers on the board at 8:03 of the first period, but he was the only one to solve goalie Kevin Lankinen. Through 13 games in April, Hayes has racked up three goals, seven assists, 48 shots and a minus-7 rating in a top line role. He's looked solid since recovering from an injury-riddled first half of the year, posting 31 points in 46 outings to match his point total from 55 contests last season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Sports
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Dominik Kubalik: Picks up assist in win

Kubalik recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kubalik helped out on an Erik Gustafsson goal in the first period. In his last six games, Kubalik has earned two goals and three assists while playing a more regular role in the lineup on the second line for much of that span. The 26-year-old winger is up to 31 points, 158 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-16 rating through 76 contests in a disappointing campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen: Steady in win

Lankinen allowed one goal on 34 shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. This was arguably Lankinen's best outing of the season, as he was able to limit the damage to a Kevin Hayes goal in the first period. He's won three of his last six starts, improving to 7-15-6 for the season. The 26-year-old owns a 3.53 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 31 contests. The Blackhawks' next game is their home finale Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Alex DeBrincat: Adds insurance tally

DeBrincat scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a little more breathing room with his third-period marker. With the goal, he tied his career high of 41 tallies in a season while setting a new personal best with 77 points. The 24-year-old winger has added 264 shots on net, 100 hits and a minus-12 rating, continuing to impress as a bright spot during a tough year for the team.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Zdeno Chara: Receives award nomination

Chara was nominated for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The trophy represents perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication. Chara is about to complete his 24th season in the NHL, and although he hasn't made any announcements, these last three games could be his last as an NHL player. Chara has one goal, 13 points and a plus-6 rating in 70 games for the Islanders this season. His actual value, though, will be any knowledge he's passed along to the younger Islanders defenders. Chara is a future Hall of Famer.
ELMONT, NY
Person
Joe Hockey
Person
Joe Pavelski
Person
Roope Hintz
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson: Opens scoring Monday

Gustafsson scored a goal on two shots, doled out two hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Gustafsson opened the scoring just 1:44 into the contest. The 30-year-old defenseman hadn't scored since Jan. 28, slipping into a part-time role with just three assists in 19 games in that span. He's at 18 points, 78 shots on net, 45 hits, 53 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 58 appearances while mainly logging third-pairing minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Scoreless in nine straight

Wahlstrom has gone nine straight games without registering a point for the Islanders. Wahlstrom has only one goal in his last 14 games for the Isles. The season has been a disappointment for the young sniper as he only has 13 goals and 24 points in 70 games. Wahlstrom has also been a frequent target for the wrath of coach Barry Trotz and has been a healthy scratch several times this season. Wahlstrom likely isn't in danger of being scratched Tuesday as the Isles are down a couple of wingers due to COVID-19 protocol, but the team will want to see more consistent play from Wahlstrom to guarantee a full-time spot for him next season.
ELMONT, NY
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Registers 750th career assist

Kane logged an assist and four shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Flyers. Kane set up Alex DeBrincat on an insurance tally in the third period. It's been a good April for Kane, who has five goals and eight helpers in his last 13 contests. He's up to 92 points, 281 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 76 outings. The 33-year-old earned his 750th career assist on the play, and he hasn't been held under 40 helpers in a campaign since 2014-15.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Leads Mavs in Game 5 rout

Doncic amassed 33 points (11-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 102-77 win over the Jazz. Doncic worked more as a scorer than as a distributor in the contest, leading all players with 33 points on 22 field-goal attempts. His five dimes were well below his season average but still enough to lead his club. The All-Star point guard also grabbed a game-high 13 boards to help Dallas go up 3-2 in the series. Doncic missed the first three games of the first-round matchup due to a calf injury, but he has looked great upon his return, averaging 31.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 three-pointers over two contests.
DALLAS, TX
#Oilers#Sharks
CBS Sports

Nets' Bruce Brown: Gone in a flash

Brown logged two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Monday's 116-112 loss to the Celtics. Brown opened the series with a two-point effort, then he supplied consecutive monster outings which featured 20-plus points and eight rebounds apiece, and he finally vanished into the offseason with a five-point effort Monday. The 25-year-old averaged 9.0 points per game on 40.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc during the regular season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in the coming months.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Giants' Jake McGee: Blows save, earns win

McGee (1-1) allowed one run on one hit in one inning, taking a blown save but earning the win Monday versus the Brewers. McGee allowed the game-tying solo home run to Willy Adames in the eighth inning. He then ended up in line for the win after Luis Gonzalez restored the Giants' lead with a two-run blast in the ninth. This was McGee's first homer surrendered this season, and he's allowed only two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.2 innings. The veteran southpaw has added two saves and one hold as he continues to see high-leverage work as part of the Giants' closer committee. Camilo Doval pitched a perfect ninth inning to lock down his fourth save of the season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Corbin Burnes: Fans 11 in tough-luck no-decision

Burnes didn't factor into the decision Monday after allowing two hits while striking out 11 and walking two over 6.2 scoreless innings against the Giants. Burnes made it look easy in this one, fanning 10 or more batters in his second straight start. He would depart in line for the win with two outs in the top of the seventh inning after firing 69 of 106 pitches for strikes. However, the bullpen would give up the lead in the top of the eighth. Burnes now owns a 1.75 ERA and a 33:6 K:BB across 25.2 frames through the first four starts of his 2022 campaign.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Joc Pederson: Keeps on mashing

Pederson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 4-2 win over Milwaukee. Pederson delivered his sixth home run of the season at an opportune time for the Giants, sending a two-run blast over the fence in right field to give his club a 2-1 advantage in the top of the eighth. The veteran outfielder has now swatted three homers in his last two contests and is 4-for-6 with five RBI, four runs scored and a walk over that brief stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Celtics' Al Horford: Standout play continues

Horford posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Monday's 116-112 victory over the Nets. Horford has been a significant presence in Boston's playoff success. Averaging 13.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals/blocks per game, the 35-year-old has been his vintage, versatile self while also acting as a key cog on switches defensively. The Celtics will have multiple days off, while Milwaukee looms as a likely second-round foe.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Keeps rolling with 24 points

Brunson posted 24 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 102-77 victory over the Jazz. Brunson was overshadowed by Luka Doncic (33 points, 13 rebounds, five assists) in the win, but the former was plenty productive with his fifth straight game of 20-plus points in the series. Brunson stepped up in impressive fashion when Doncic was forced to miss the first three games of the matchup due to a calf injury, and he's continued to shine since the All-Star point guard's return, averaging 23.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists across two contests. No other Maverick scored more than 13 points Monday, emphasizing Brunson's role as the team's No. 2 offensive option when Doncic is on the court.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Jazz vs. Mavericks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Dallas hosts Utah in pivotal Game 5

The Jazz pulled out a Game 4 win thanks to a game-clinching dunk from Rudy Gobert. That came after the Mavericks had won two of the first three games of the series despite being without superstar Luke Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain. Even with Doncic back in the fold, the Mavericks weren't able to take care of business down the stretch in Game 4. With Doncic now having a game with his legs back under him, Dallas is looking to bounce back in Game 5. After two quarters of play in Dallas, it is the Mavericks who own a double-digit lead over the Jazz.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Angels' Michael Lorenzen: Tosses six scoreless frames in win

Lorenzen (2-1) threw six scoreless innings against Cleveland on Monday, allowing three hits and four walks while striking out three to earn the win. Lorenzen had some control issues in the contest, as he threw only 49 of 93 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high four free passes. However, the right-hander worked around the walks by yielding only three hits and inducing two double plays. This was Lorenzen's second win and second quality start of the campaign, making him an intriguing pickup in fantasy leagues in which he isn't already rostered. The right-hander will carry a 2.93 ERA into his next start, which is scheduled to come in Chicago against the White Sox on Sunday.
ANAHEIM, CA

