Sioux City, IA

CRP enrollment in South Dakota hits highest mark since 1998

By Dillon Adams
 5 days ago

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 1.7 million acres of South Dakota land is currently enrolled in the state’s Conservation Resource Program — better known as CRP — which is the most since 1998, according to the USDA.

Much needed rain fell across southeastern South Dakota today, and as planting season approaches, many farmers may be weighing their options on how much of their acreage will go towards production and how much will be conserved through CRP allotments, or plots of land not normally used for crops.

Owen Fagerhaug has served as the state’s Farm Service Agency Conservation Program manager since 2014 and has seen the popularity of CRP among producers ebb and flow, but said the program continues to provide not just environmental benefits by trapping eroded soil and carbon, but also adds profits for land that doesn’t perform as well.

“CRP provides an opportunity to still get an economic return on those marginal areas so to speak, allowing the better production ground to flourish and produce better yields because it’s taking that lower-producing ground out of the equation,” said Fagerhaug.

Fagerhaug said the 2018 farm bill gave livestock producers the ability to use CRP land for grazing every two years, providing savings on high feed prices, and that roughly half of South Dakota’s CRP is of the “grassland” category, meaning it can still be utilized for an activity like grazing or haying while still earning producers 75% of the pasture rental payment value in their county.

“It helps promote the viability of that acreage by getting livestock hooves on the ground, removing that dust layer. It helps promote new growth and kind of sustains that grass cover as well,” said Fagerhaug.

Fagerhaug said that CRP is in a much more competitive place these days wherein one year, he said the FSA approved just two bids for 101 acres. Now, the FSA has said yes to nearly two million acres of land.

INCOME TAX
