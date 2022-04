The Los Angeles Dodgers squandered several opportunities early but received home runs from Mookie Betts and Max Muncy in a 6-1 comeback win against the San Diego Padres. Nick Martinez walked five batters through four innings but still was pitching with a 1-0 lead. That changed when Betts led off the fifth with a solo home run that reached the second deck in left field. The homer was Betts’ first of the season and traveled an estimated 420 feet.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO