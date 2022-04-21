ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waianae, HI

Push to create police precinct for Waianae area adopted by senate

By Elizabeth Ufi
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A push to create patrol District 9 — or a police precinct specifically for the Waianae area — was adopted by a senate committee on April 20.

The Honolulu Police Department has a total of eight patrol districts on Oahu. District 8 currently covers Kapolei to Makaha.

District 9 would run from the Hawaiian Electric Kahe Power Plant to Kaena Point.

Those in favor of creating District 9 said the area has grown while police patrol has stayed the same.

HPD said as they anticipate having an additional patrol district in the future they have been reconfiguring existing sectors and beats. However, the immediate and ongoing issue is to fill the vacancies.

