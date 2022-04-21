ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Local restaurant raises food prices as costs increase

By Calyn Thompson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhc8U_0fFSYTW800

DES MOINES, Iowa – Chuck’s Restaurant has spent decades serving the community. Every Thanksgiving, Chuck’s serves a massive feast free of charge to anyone in need during the holidays. Now, Chuck’s is working to meet its own needs.

The pandemic took its toll, and now inflation is pushing expenses even higher. It’s causing restaurants to make changes in order to cope with the increasing costs, and customers are noticing.

“We used to eat out for $20 and now it’s $28 for two people,” Roger Shoemaker, of Des Moines, said.

Roger and Sharon Shoemaker have noticed the increase in prices whether they’re eating at a restaurant or at home.

“Well I know when I go to the grocery store I notice a huge jump at the grocery store so I’m sure their food prices have gone up just as bad,” Sharon said.

Emily Jones owns Chuck’s Restaurant. She said before COVID, a 50-pound bag of onion rings put her back $16. Now, a bag costs $44. It’s why she bumped up menu items by a dollar.

“Every time an onion ring goes out I’m like, ‘how much is that costing me?’ Compared to when it used to be $16 you had a pretty good margin, but now it’s just like alright as long as money keeps going into the bank account and it’s not going lower,” Jones said. “It’s kinda just what you expect.”

After being closed due to the pandemic and then renovations, Jones said this is the first time they’ve had to raise prices on their menu since August. The question now is if or when they’ll have to do so again.

“I don’t know if the prices are ever going to go down,” Jones said. “I think we’re going to just have to live with it at this point.”

Jones explains she not only has to pay for the food, but the work involved to get it to the restaurant.

“Our distributors have never had to pass the freight costs on to us and now we’re getting extra delivery charges on any delivery we get,” Jones said. “So it’s being kinda passed down to small businesses.”

She fears prices may have to go up again in the next six months. Even so, loyal patrons say they’ll keep coming back.

“You gotta go out and eat once in a while,” Shoemaker said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are up nearly 9% from this time last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WHO 13

Police say Waukee couple overdosed on heroin with infant in vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — A growing trend is becoming disturbingly normal for police. “It’s scary but it is nothing new. We’ve been hearing that over time across the nation people are lacing heroin and other narcotics with fentanyl,” said Des Moines Police Department Sergeant Paul Parizek. The lengths police say that Waukee couple Jake Stratton […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines bathroom assault suspects identified

UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Marshall County chase comes to an end up a tree

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — What started with an officer asking for an ID in Marshall County early Saturday morning came to an end up a tree in Jasper County with a West Des Moines man in custody. According to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy approached a car parked outside […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Food & Drinks
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
Local
Iowa Restaurants
Des Moines, IA
Restaurants
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Des Moines restaurant to close for good

DES MOINES, Iowa — A beloved Beaverdale restaurant is closing its doors for good. The Rice Bowl Restaurant made that announcement on Facebook. It says it's closing after the death of Rice Bowl matriarch Mee Jane Lee. Staff members say this wasn't an easy decision. They thanked customers for...
DES MOINES, IA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Jones
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Food Drink#Covid
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
marketplace.org

Added to consumer price woes: avian flu is raising the cost of eggs

Add this to the economic forces driving up food costs: bird flu. An outbreak of avian flu is spreading through U.S. poultry flocks. Now, consumers are seeing the impact at the grocery store. The H5N1 avian flu is very contagious and fatal to birds. So farmers have to kill entire...
AGRICULTURE
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy