Kennell, Fluharty drive in five runs combined, Mohigans best Flying Eagles

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown defeated Robert C. Byrd 7-2 on the Mohigans’ senior night on Wednesday.

Jacob Kennell and Ryan Fluharty put up impressive numbers in the Mohigans win.

Kennell went 3-for-4 and drove in two runs while Fluharty went 2-for-3 with three RBI.

Morgantown took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning followed by three scoreless innings for both teams.

Robert C. Byrd broke its silence in the top of the fifth as Rylan Rock’s sacrifice bunt cut the Mohigans’ lead in half.

The Mohigans answered in the bottom of the fifth with two runs of their own, increasing the lead to 4-1.

RCB would put another run up in the top of the sixth followed by three more Morgantown runs to end the game 7-2.

